Post-pandemic travels: Same same but also different

In the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, as borders shut and my life narrowed to the confines of work from home, eat at home, and slowly go crazy cooped up at home, I told myself that I no longer needed to travel.

As travel vaporised into misty dreams, I resigned myself to staying put in Singapore. Sometime around 2021, I realised the thought of travel was no longer so enticing. Why go through all that logistical nightmare of flying and going to strange places, in order to refresh the spirit, when I can do so right at home?