In a province notoriously well supplied with baddies, Atiq Ahmed was a particularly malevolent figure.

With some 140 police cases against him, ranging from homicide to extortion, and most recently for the rub-out of an eyewitness to the murder of a state legislator in which he allegedly was involved, the 60-year-old, whose criminal record in Uttar Pradesh state stretches back to when he was just 17, was not someone most people would mourn.