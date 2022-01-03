Political fragmentation is why democracies are floundering

(NYTIMES) - We pay too little attention to delivering effective government as a critical democratic value. We are familiar with the threats posed by democratic backsliding and the rise of illiberal forces in several democracies, including the United States. But the most pervasive and perhaps deepest challenge facing virtually all Western democracies today is the political fragmentation of democratic politics.

Political fragmentation is the dispersion of political power into so many different hands and centres of power it becomes hard for democratic governments to function effectively.