Political fragmentation is why democracies are floundering

It reflects a deep dissatisfaction with ability of traditional parties to deliver effective policies.

Richard H. Pildes
Large structural forces have driven the fragmentation of politics throughout the West. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
55 sec ago
(NYTIMES) - We pay too little attention to delivering effective government as a critical democratic value. We are familiar with the threats posed by democratic backsliding and the rise of illiberal forces in several democracies, including the United States. But the most pervasive and perhaps deepest challenge facing virtually all Western democracies today is the political fragmentation of democratic politics.

Political fragmentation is the dispersion of political power into so many different hands and centres of power it becomes hard for democratic governments to function effectively.

