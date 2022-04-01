PM Lee on the Ukraine war, US-China relations and the region

PM Lee: It impacts the Asia-Pacific area at many levels. First of all, it damaged the international framework for law and order, and peace between countries. It violates the UN Charter, it endangers the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, especially small ones.

Secondly, because of what has happened and the rend in relations in Europe, between developed countries, and Russia, the global system of multilateral working together - whether on trade, climate change, pandemic preparedness, nuclear non-proliferation - has become very difficult to work.