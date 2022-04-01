PM Lee on the Ukraine war, US-China relations and the region

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke about the war in Ukraine, US-China relations, Taiwan and Asean, among other topics, in a moderated dialogue with Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, on Wednesday. Here are excerpts from the interview, which have been edited for brevity.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

PM Lee: It impacts the Asia-Pacific area at many levels. First of all, it damaged the international framework for law and order, and peace between countries. It violates the UN Charter, it endangers the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, especially small ones.

Secondly, because of what has happened and the rend in relations in Europe, between developed countries, and Russia, the global system of multilateral working together - whether on trade, climate change, pandemic preparedness, nuclear non-proliferation - has become very difficult to work.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 01, 2022, with the headline PM Lee on the Ukraine war, US-China relations and the region. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top