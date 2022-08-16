Pity the Gen X boss

The top job in the United States has gone from the baby boomer Barack Obama to the barely boomer Donald Trump to the throwback Joe Biden, a member of the so-called Silent Generation. At this rate, the presidency may do the natural thing and skip over Generation X entirely.

Wait, you may be asking yourself: Gen Xers are supposed to be in charge now? It may not seem like it, but do the maths: Born between the years 1965 and 1980, Gen Xers are now between the ages of 42 and 57, prime time for being the boss, whether of country, corporation or just a small sales team.