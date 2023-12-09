Pisa scores affirm Singapore’s approach to education but reveal areas for improvement

Have you sat an examination without prior knowledge of the types of questions it would pose? That happened to me in my university science course when a few professors got creative. It was an interesting experience, having to recollect what I had learnt and apply the relevant concepts and ideas to complete the exam.

Yet this exact situation is what we face in our normal, everyday work lives, which demand that we rise to the occasion and find the confidence to deal with the unknown, equipped with the knowledge, competencies and skills that we can apply to the tasks at hand, and rely on a cultivated ability to learn on the go.