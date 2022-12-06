Pearl Harbour – its legacy and questions about American global power

Eight decades on, the impact of the Japanese shock attack continues to reverberate as the US confronts a different Asian challenge – from China.

Joseph Chinyong Liow
A photo from Dec 7, 1941, showing the USS Arizona battleship burning and sinking in the attack on Pearl Harbour by about 200 Japanese planes. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Just over 80 years ago, on Dec 7, 1941, the Japanese Imperial Navy carried out one of the most audacious and consequential military operations of World War II.

At around 8am, on a sleepy Sunday morning, about 200 Japanese planes descended in waves on the headquarters of the US Pacific Fleet in Hawaii. The bombs and bullets unleashed by the Japanese assault damaged or destroyed nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and scores of planes. More than 2,400 American lives were lost. The entire attack lasted less than two hours.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top