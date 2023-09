Voters have indicated by a decisive margin that Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam should be Singapore’s ninth president.

At his post-election doorstop interview after the sample count was published by the Elections Department (ELD), Mr Tharman said the result is “another milestone in the process of evolution” in our nation. A non-Chinese is the choice of 70.4 per cent of electors from a multiracial slate of candidates.