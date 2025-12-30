For subscribers
Patriotism tests loom for big business
Economic nationalism makes it harder for multinationals to navigate the world
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
The Economist
Follow topic:
For Chinese fans of table tennis, even global tournaments have a cosy feel. China so dominates the sport that many international matches amount to a contest between “our Chinese” and “their Chinese”.
Fans in China proudly watch their country’s champions compete with members of the “ping-pong foreign legion”, their fond nickname for Chinese-born aces who, realising they will never make their national squad, emigrate to play under other flags. At the Paris Olympics in 2024, more than a dozen table tennis players representing European, Latin American and other countries were Chinese-born and trained.