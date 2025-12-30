Patriotism tests loom for big business

The Volkswagen plant in Qingdao is an example of how German carmakers have come to rely on China to stay competitive.

For Chinese fans of table tennis, even global tournaments have a cosy feel. China so dominates the sport that many international matches amount to a contest between “our Chinese” and “their Chinese”.

Fans in China proudly watch their country’s champions compete with members of the “ping-pong foreign legion”, their fond nickname for Chinese-born aces who, realising they will never make their national squad, emigrate to play under other flags. At the Paris Olympics in 2024, more than a dozen table tennis players representing European, Latin American and other countries were Chinese-born and trained.