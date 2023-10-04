Paternity leave can be game changer, but manpower challenges put companies to the test

It is a good time to be a new dad if you work for Standard Chartered Bank.
The bank announced in August that all its employees – male or female – will be able to take 20 weeks of paid leave to spend time with their newborns.
