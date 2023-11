Mr Moshe Lavi, whose relatives have been taken hostage by Hamas, recently talked to a group of journalists from The New York Times about his family’s agony.

His pained voice turned to anger when he recounted encountering disbelief that Hamas committed terrible atrocities when it attacked Israel. Mr Lavi seemed especially bewildered by people “arguing over the semantics” of whether people were beheaded or their heads fell off, or even whether there were hostages in Gaza.