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PAS faces two big tests on its path to power

Most immediately, can it get UMNO to accept being its junior partner?

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UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (in red) makes an appearance at PAS’ annual muktamar in Kelantan, on Sept 4, in a show of solidarity as both parties gear up for the next general election.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia leaders with UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (in red) at the PAS congress in Kelantan on Sept 4.

ST PHOTO: HAZLIN HASSAN

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Joseph Chinyong Liow

“We are aiming for 80 seats,” a Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) division chief shared with me on the sidelines of the party’s general assembly in Kota Bharu last week. Why 80? What’s behind that number? His response: “Because it will put us in a position to lead the government and shape policy.”

The answer is telling of how PAS is calibrating its ambitions as it held its annual convention, or muktamar, alongside the party’s 75th anniversary celebrations in Kelantan. It reflected the party’s confidence that the next general election will see a coalition of Malay-Muslim parties come to power, and that it is well placed to be the dominant force in this new chapter in Malaysian politics.

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Parti Islam SeMalaysia

Malaysia

Umno

DAP/Democratic Action Party

Anwar Ibrahim

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.