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Parents are more involved than ever. So why is parenting pre-schoolers getting harder?

A new guide provides insight into how educators and parents can best work together. 

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ECDA’s recently launched parent-pre-school partnership guide, We Are Wonderful Partners!, reflects a broader shift in expectations.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The Early Childhood Development Agency’s (ECDA) recent launch of the parent-pre-school partnership guide, We Are Wonderful Partners!, raises an interesting question. Why does Singapore need a guide on how parents and pre-school educators can be partners now?

At first glance, this seems surprising. Today’s parents arrive at pre-school meetings armed with more information than any previous generation. They have unprecedented access to advice – through parenting books, podcasts, online communities and even artificial intelligence tools that promise to help them understand child development. Pre-schools, too, have become far more intentional about engaging families through digital platforms, daily updates and family engagement initiatives. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.