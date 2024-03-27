Parents alone cannot protect kids from social media

Children today are growing up immersed in a digital world that is taking a toll on their mental health. Many parents know it’s a problem but don’t know how to fix it. The problem is too big.

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt offers a prescription in his new book, The Anxious Generation: How The Great Rewiring Of Childhood Is Causing An Epidemic Of Mental Illness. Professor Haidt provides a necessary data-driven argument against a phone-obsessed childhood. But his most immediate solutions rely heavily on the collective will of parents to change course – a tacit acknowledgement that societal solutions are unlikely to arrive in time for this generation. Parents need more help.