Parenting a perfectionist? Here’s how you can respond

Some children show signs of perfectionism from early on. Young children might become frustrated and rip up their drawing if it is not quite right. Older children might avoid or refuse to do homework because they are afraid to make a mistake.

Perfectionism can lead to children feeling overwhelmed, angry and frustrated, or sad and withdrawn.

And yet, perfectionism is not considered all bad in our society. Being called a “perfectionist” can be a compliment – code for being a great worker or student, someone who strives to do their best and makes sure all jobs are done well.

These seemingly polarised views reflect the complex nature of perfectionism.

What is perfectionism?



Researchers often separate perfectionism into two parts:

Perfectionistic strivings: being determined to meet goals and achieve highly; Perfectionistic concerns: worry about being able to meet high standards, and self-criticism about performance.

While perfectionistic strivings can be positive and lead to high achievement, perfectionistic concerns can lead to a higher chance of children developing eating disorders or anxiety and depression, and having lower academic achievement.

Children and adolescents may experience perfectionism in relation to school work, sport, performance in art or music, or in relation to their own body.

Signs of perfectionistic concerns in children and adolescents may include:

Children being highly critical of themselves;

Their reactions to mistakes seeming to be an overreaction;

Intense preoccupation and worry over their standards and goals and/or procrastination;

Significant change in performance, for example, lower academic results;

Irritability and negative emotions, stress and feelings of worthlessness;

Social problems with peers and friends, such as bullying and alienating themselves from peers.

A range of genetic, biological and environmental factors influence perfectionism in children. And as a parent, our role is important. While research evidence suggests we cannot successfully increase positive perfectionistic strivings in our children, harsh or controlling parenting can increase negative perfectionistic concerns in children.

Parents who are perfectionistic themselves can also model this to their children.

So, how can we walk the line between supporting our child’s interests and helping them to achieve their potential without pressuring them and increasing the risk of negative outcomes?