PAP leadership renewal - the next chapter

Among the challenges ahead: How political contests should be dealt with at a time when hatchets are not the weapons of choice but hatchet-wielding skills are still needed, and when intra-party competition becomes more complex.

Shashi Jayakumar
Mr Lawrence Wong will need to show his authority – indeed stamp it, in his own way. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
1 hour ago
Football aficionados and students of Singapore politics will have noticed that the analogies used on the occasion of anointing Lawrence Wong as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's successor were different from 1984, when Goh Chok Tong became then-PM Lee Kuan Yew's successor-in-waiting.

In 1984, both Mr Goh and Mr Lee Kuan Yew were clear that the latter would be "goalkeeper" to the former's striker. Mr Wong's role has been cast quite differently, with PM Lee Hsien Loong observing that the next prime minister and his ministers would "score goals collectively" for Singapore.

