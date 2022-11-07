PAP conference: Urgent social and political challenges have to be tackled

On Sunday, as they’ve done every two years since 1982, more than 3,000 men and women in white gathered for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) conference where they elected the party’s top decision-making body.

The election was significant because the Central Executive Committee (CEC) is the party’s nerve centre: It screens election candidates at the final stage, and makes pre-election decisions on which MPs will be retired. Historically, it also decided on the setting-up of party bodies such as the HQ Executive Committee, the PAP Community Foundation, Women’s Wing and Youth Wing.