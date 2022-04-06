Pakistan's political future at stake as Imran Khan's first innings as PM end

Confronted by the prospect of losing a vote of confidence, Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved Pakistan's Parliament on Sunday and called for early elections. The opposition has denounced this as unconstitutional and has filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Separately, Chief Justice Umar Bandial has, on his own accord, taken notice of the political developments that have unfolded. The legitimacy of the government's actions will be deliberated upon in the Supreme Court in the coming days. Regardless of the judgment, it is clear Mr Khan's first innings as prime minister have come to an end.