Pakistan military faces growing anger but still calls the shots

The Feb 8 elections in Pakistan resulted in a fractured mandate, leaving political uncertainty and protests in its wake.

Thousands have taken to the streets in various parts of Pakistan in response to the call issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, and a number of other political parties to protest against what they describe as “rigged elections”. Meanwhile, political parties are engaged in protracted attempts at building alliances and cobbling together a government with a slim majority.