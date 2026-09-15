P1 registration: Schools should be distinctive, but not exclusive

Access to popular schools should not become a channel for protecting and passing on social advantage.

Access to a public school should not depend on whether a family can afford nearby housing, say the writers.

The latest changes to Primary 1 registration are meant to widen access to some popular schools. But they should also prompt a harder question: what exactly are we trying to preserve when families feel strongly about particular primary schools?

From the 2027 exercise, most primary schools will reserve 60 places for Phase 2C – the open phase for all students, regardless of whether or not they have a prior connection to the school – up from 40 places.