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P1 registration: Schools should be distinctive, but not exclusive

Access to popular schools should not become a channel for protecting and passing on social advantage.

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Access to a public school should not depend on whether a family can afford nearby housing, say the writers.

Access to a public school should not depend on whether a family can afford nearby housing, say the writers.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Melvin Tay and Mathew Mathews

The latest changes to Primary 1 registration are meant to widen access to some popular schools. But they should also prompt a harder question: what exactly are we trying to preserve when families feel strongly about particular primary schools?

From the 2027 exercise, most primary schools will reserve 60 places for Phase 2C the open phase for all students, regardless of whether or not they have a prior connection to the school – up from 40 places.

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Ministry of Education

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.