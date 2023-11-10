Overwhelmed by group chat messages? You are not alone

For many of us, group chats are part of the texture of our social lives. These groups, formed on apps like Messenger or WhatsApp, can be as large as a hundred people or as small as three.

We use them for organising one-off tasks or events, managing recurring coordination between groups like sports clubs or work teams, and keeping in touch with family and friends.

In the best cases, group chats can provide important spaces for building and maintaining relationships. They can be places of joy, solidarity and refuge.

But they can also be burdensome, and create feelings of anxiety and worry. I researched group chat dynamics and these are the three biggest issues I encountered.

1. You’re overwhelmed by the volume of messages

The volume of messages and notifications group chats generate can be overwhelming.

In my own research, a participant recalled accidentally leaving her phone at home, and returning to find she’d missed 200 messages in a group chat about buying a birthday gift.

Another explained that their most active group chat kicked off at 8am and didn’t quiet down until 1am.

A recent survey of people in the United States and United Kingdom suggests this is a common problem, with 40 per cent of the respondents indicating they were overwhelmed with group chat messages and notifications. And then there are notifications from e-mail, social media, calendars, news apps, and so on.

People often manage this by muting group chats. But this can mean missing important information or plans to catch up, or having to dip in and out of the group chat to check for relevant conversations.

People can also find the chaos of group chat conversations overwhelming. In large groups, multiple conversations can be running at once, making it hard to keep track of what is being discussed or planned.

These problems can make group chats ineffective for the tasks they were set up to complete. Especially in large groups of acquaintances, planning can devolve into a mess of opinions, alternatives and side conversations.

One participant in my research described a group chat about a birthday gift getting sidetracked by two people having their own catch-up.

Another recounted a disastrous group chat involving 20 people trying to organise a potluck dinner. Rather than reaching a consensus about who would bring what, the conversation devolved into a debate about whether potlucks were a bad idea, with one person insisting professional catering would better account for dietary requirements.