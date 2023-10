So, you finally received that promotion you pushed for. What is next? A new job, according to a recent study by the ADP Research Institute.

According to the payroll services provider’s report, which examined 1.2 million workers in the United States between 2019 and 2022, 29 per cent of employees quit their employers within the month after getting their first promotion at the company, compared with only 18 per cent of similar, non-promoted workers, a gap that endured for about six months.