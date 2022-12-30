Overcome holiday burnout by creating positive experiences

The year-end holidays can be a stressful period causing sleeplessness and even burnout.

Although Christmas lasts only a few days each year, many of us spend months planning for it.

But as enjoyable as all the parties and festivities might be, many people find they feel a bit burned out once the holidays have come and gone. This feeling has even been termed “festive burnout” or “holiday burnout”.

Many of us are exposed to numerous stressors over a very short period of time throughout the holiday season – whether it is queueing for presents, sitting in traffic on the way to visit friends or family, worrying about money or even the stress of seeing family.

As soon as your brain perceives a stressor, it ignites your sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the body’s “fight or flight” reaction. It does this to prepare your body to stay alert and get you through a stressful situation.

When the sympathetic nervous system is activated, the body produces adrenaline and begins working harder – with more blood being pumped through the heart, the lungs increasing their air intake, and eyesight and hearing being enhanced. You may experience these changes as feeling more sweaty or having a pounding chest.

But as we face up against repeated stressors during the holidays, this can lead to lasting changes within the body systems connected to this stress response – ultimately leaving you feeling burned out.

Specifically, it can make the sympathetic nervous system more prone to activation and dampen the effects of the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps your body balance out stress responses. Add to that the increased production of cortisol, a hormone essential in controlling your energy levels, and you may find it difficult to sleep at night, become irritated for no reason, or feel overexcited and unable to relax.

At the same time, when your cortisol activation lasts too long because of a cascade of small stressful events leading up to Christmas, your body may start producing lower daily cortisol levels, leaving it feeling drained. Eventually, the constant activation of the sympathetic nervous system inhibits your body’s ability to recover from stress and feel energised throughout the day, contributing to feelings of festive burnout.

If you’re finding you feel burned out after the holidays, here are a few things you can do to feel better and recover.

1. Reminiscence



One way to reduce the negative impact of stress is to experience positive emotions. Reminiscing can also help you get a new perspective on your experiences, which helps you see your life in a more balanced way.

You can do this activity on your own or, better yet, with your loved ones. Reminisce about the good times using prompts such as photographs. Discuss them with family and friends.

If you are on your own, close your eyes and think about your memories carefully, or write them down. The more effort you put into this activity, the better your results.

Trying to re-experience the positive emotions you had during the holiday season will help remind your body what it feels like to feel good.