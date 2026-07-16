Our obsession with rich lists is a problem

As calls increase globally for a wealth tax, how reliable are these compilations – and why have they become load-bearing?

Elon Musk’s fortune is estimated by Bloomberg to be worth US$876 billion (S$1.1 trillion) on the occasion of SpaceX’s initial public offering on June 12.

Philip Beresford thought the Duke of Devonshire might have dropped dead from shock, so long was the silence on the phone.

At the time a young City reporter at The Sunday Telegraph, Beresford had telephoned to check the numbers the newspaper had compiled on the duke’s assets for the first-ever list of Britain’s richest people. After a butler passed the phone to the duke, Beresford politely asked if he was correct in thinking that His Grace’s wealth in land and art ran to £500 million (S$871.5 million).

“There was a silence, and I could hear an intake of breath,” Beresford recalls. Then a bellow: “The Sunday Telegraph is doing this? It sounds like Bolshevism!”

The project was quickly shelved after similar pushback from the profiled. It wasn’t until Beresford moved to The Sunday Times several years later that the list finally came to life. “I look back now and it was completely cobbled together,” Beresford says of the first ranking, published in 1989. But it was an instant hit. “Circulation soared 18 per cent – absolutely unheard of. It blew all their minds.”

Beresford is long retired but his creation is still going strong, and is far from the only wealth enumeration game in town.

Forbes has published the Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans since 1982 and The World’s Billionaires – its tally in 2026 was 3,428 – since 1987. Bloomberg updates its 500-strong Billionaires Index ranking daily, while the Hurun Report specialises in tracking the rapid ups and downs of Chinese and Indian fortunes. Dozens more media outlets around the world, from Challenges in France to Wprost in Poland, have launched their own versions.

Each takes a similar approach in attempting to put precise numbers on diverse assets: a painstaking comb through public records, shoe-leather reporting and sometimes, voluntary disclosures from the wealthy themselves. What started as a format cooked up by media proprietors to sell copies has evolved into something much larger.

Because they provide a rare insight into the scale and distribution of extreme wealth, their findings are widely cited by economists, policymakers and activists alike to illustrate the growing gulf between the haves and have-yachts.

But the lists were never designed for that purpose, and critics say they offer unrealistically easy answers to tough questions. After Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire amid ever-louder calls for wealth taxes, the discomfort around rich lists is only going to grow.

It’s a material world

It seems odd now that before the 1980s, no one had thought to count up individuals’ wealth in a systematic way, and then publish it.

Before then, lists of the elite took a more subjective view. Debrett’s Peerage and Baronetage was a guide to aristocratic families in the UK, while The Four Hundred, in gilded-age New York, listed socialites with at least three generations of wealth. Inclusion in Who’s Who, a British directory, might depend on a political career, corporate distinction or, latterly, celebrity achievement, rather than wealth.

Two trends collided in the early 1980s that made a rich list all but inevitable. A fad for league tables and rankings had already dawned in the 1970s, says William Davies, a professor of political economics at Goldsmiths, University of London. Then came the heyday of Thatcherism, Reaganism and vast fortunes being made on Wall Street and, after London’s Big Bang, in the City. The public could not get enough of stories about this influx of money.

“Whether you loved it or loathed it, there was a certain charisma around these people who had turned capital into more and more and more capital,” says Davies. “Suddenly putting all of this on display (in a list)... there was a little frisson of something rather exposing about it all. It was very brashly materialistic.”

Brash materialism is still in evidence in how some rich lists are promoted today. Visual tropes litter their websites: gold bars, champagne, luridly coloured sports cars and sun-soaked tax havens. Accompanying articles tend to be pitched at the aspirational reader, with soft-focus profiles of billionaires’ art collections, luxury homes or childhood struggles. “We want the List of 100 to be an annual list... of 100 examples that success is possible in Poland,” writes Wprost. “How repeating first grade drove (tech founder) Christian Beck towards a circa $6 billion IPO” ran a recent headline in the Australian Financial Review.

“Growing inequalities have created a new interest (in) the wealthy and the elites... but I think there is also something quite symptomatic that we are drawn into these stories of luxury and privilege,” says Hanna Kuusela, a sociologist at the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland, who researches culture and the economy. “I think (the lists) have an important function, but of course, there is also this voyeuristic dimension.”

A Trumpian obsession

The lists, at least in some cases, appear to have become a scorecard for elite egos. The Forbes list was an obsession for Donald Trump before he became US President. He spent years lobbying to improve his ranking, including misleading reporters about the size of his penthouse in New York and using his alter ego, PR agent “John Barron”, to try and convince the magazine’s reporters that he earned US$50 million a year from his Atlantic City casino.

By contrast, the majority of wealthy people compilers speak to would rather not be on the lists at all.

“I say all the time, if we took billionaires’ word for it, there’d be a hundred people in the Forbes 400, and Donald Trump would be the richest person in the world,” says Chase Peterson-Withorn, an editor at Forbes who oversees the rankings.

Trump has not been alone in jockeying for a higher position, he adds. One pair of siblings furnished Forbes with a bank statement showing a transfer from one to the other, pushing the recipient’s assets over the “billionaire” threshold.

Robert Watts, who compiles The Sunday Times list, has heard of a private club in London where members for a time mockingly addressed one another by their ranking. “Hello, 347. How are you?” “I’m very well, 425; you’ve not had a very good year, have you?”

“One of the big changes to the rich list since we started in 1989 was that back then, it was dominated by aristocrats, earls, dukes, middle-aged and elderly white men,’’ he adds, “...whereas now it is more diverse and it’s largely made up of self-made men.”

Deploying the data

Rich lists have recently developed an unexpected, but extremely important, secondary social value: Their figures have become load-bearing in what we actually know – or think we know – about wealth.

Economists have long identified the lack of proper data on the super-rich as a major gap for most governments and statistical agencies. Because it fills this gap, data from rich lists has been deployed by just about anyone with an interest in the subject: politicians, economists, NGOs, charities, tax agencies, financial modellers, think-tanks, journalists, artists, activists.

Oxfam has used the Forbes numbers to highlight the “unjust poverty and unearned wealth of colonialism”. Data journalist Mona Chalabi won a Pulitzer Prize for illustrating the scale of Jeff Bezos’ wealth using Bloomberg’s data. Watts says the UK tax authorities have used his list as a source.

Google Scholar lists more than 5,000 papers citing one of the Forbes lists, with hundreds more mentioning The Sunday Times, Bloomberg or Hurun. They include studies on how the Great Chinese Famine of 1959-1961 affects wealth creation today, the rise of Czech billionaires, the countries in which wealth is more politically connected and visual representations of the “fat cat” in media.

The lists crop up in tax-policy proposals. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco has used the Forbes numbers to model whether billionaires move states to avoid inheritance taxes. Gabriel Zucman, an influential French economist, has drawn on the same figures in several papers calling for wealth taxes.

Thomas Piketty even dedicated a section of his best-selling 2014 book Capital In The Twenty-First Century to discussing what economists could learn about inequality from the rankings, though he was rather sniffy about their merits. “Economists as a general rule do not have much respect for the wealth rankings published by magazines... Indeed such rankings suffer from important biases and serious methodological problems (to put it mildly). But at least they exist.”

Ranking the rich: Mind the gaps

The lists’ compilers cannot be faulted for a lack of transparency about those limits. The majority offer detailed notes on their approach, albeit often on a separate page from the headline ranking.

Bloomberg, for instance, publishes a score for each estimate its team produces. Five stars indicate a fortune held mostly in publicly traded companies, or where the billionaire in question provided information on their wealth directly, while one star indicates wealth stored in opaque, “closely held” private assets. At the time of publication, after the SpaceX initial public offering, its estimate of Musk’s US$876 billion (S$1.1 trillion) fortune was rated three stars.

“In case we find that we cannot rely on an estimate, because we have very little data, we don’t use that data, and we make it very clear to the reader or the user that this valuation includes only, for instance, the listed shares (of a company),” says Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam, who oversees editorial for the Bloomberg News department that includes rich lists.

That, of course, leaves gaps. Matthew Haddow, who leads accountancy firm Menzies’ forensic and valuations team, says part of the problem is that rankings give rise to “the need to present quite precise figures that rely on uncertain estimates”. By contrast, wealth assessments produced by an accountant for legal purposes would typically be given as a range.

The valuation of private companies is a particular bugbear for compilers. Typically, they are benchmarked to peers in the sector, but prices can depend on hundreds of variables.

In some cases, apparently vast swings in wealth between iterations of a rich list may be more due to a tweak to one of those judgment calls than any actual change in a fortune. For instance, Queen Elizabeth II was relegated from The Sunday Times list after Beresford decided to exclude the royal art collection from her personal fortune.

Liam and Noel Gallagher entered the list in 2026 after Oasis’ blockbuster world tour in 2025 spurred a revaluation of the worth of their back catalogue. Noel Gallagher told a radio station he would have to call his accountant after reading his entry, “because I know for a fact I haven’t got that much money”.

Noel Gallagher of rock band Oasis questioned the accuracy of The Sunday Times’ estimate of his wealth after making its rich list. PHOTO: AFP

More seriously, as Piketty noted, dynastic wealth may be systematically undercounted. The lists take as their basis large, public shareholdings, so concentrated wealth – Mark Zuckerberg’s is closely tied to Meta’s share price – is easier to capture. They are less good at capturing the diversified holdings common in sprawling family fortunes.

Then there are the unknown billions of dollars squirrelled away in tax havens, blind trusts or other obscure corners of the global financial system, often stewarded by a complex network of wealth managers and shell companies.

Christopher Harborne, who has donated millions of pounds to the right-wing populist Reform party in the UK, made The Sunday Times Rich List in 2026 largely on the basis of his holdings in cryptocurrency. What was entirely missing, Watts says, is the aviation fuel company through which he first made his money, because The Sunday Times could not access its accounts. Its value to Harborne could be plus or minus millions of pounds.

Political and royal wealth is another blind spot, says Rupert Hoogewerf, founder of the Hurun Report. “How do you quantify the wealth of leaders of large countries, who’ve been in power for many years? It’s very difficult, because those sorts of people go to extraordinary lengths to hide it... Forbes can’t do it, we can’t do it, Bloomberg can’t do it.” He believes that between political wealth and cryptocurrency, there is at least “a couple of trillion” missing from global rich lists.

‘Fat pig killing list’

The question of accuracy is only going to become more acute as political calls for greater control of private fortunes grow.

In November, California will vote on a one-off billionaire tax of 5 per cent to capture the fortunes of residents with more than US$1 billion in assets (which raises the question of how you determine whom that applies to). In the UK, Wes Streeting, senior Labour politician, and the Green Party have proposed introducing wealth taxes. Similar proposals have been gaining ground in Australia and South Africa, while Brazil recently published an outline of a Great Fortunes Tax.

Should these come to fruition, the media outlets that publish one of the few sources on that wealth could find themselves under far more pressure than before.

In China, the Hurun Report has been called a “fat pig killing list” for its rumoured use by the authorities to spot tax-dodgers. One study found inclusion on the list almost tripled entrepreneurs’ risk of being arrested or investigated. (Hoogewerf disputes this, saying fewer than 1.2 per cent of people listed have run into such trouble.)

That may be unlikely to happen in a Western democracy, but the spectre of additional taxes could make the rich more reluctant to collaborate with the compilers – a problem not just for the lists themselves, but also for any future research seeking to draw on them.

Some compilers have made their peace with the place of rich lists in politics. “Without sounding too pompous, I think it’s important in a democracy that we keep tabs on where wealth lies and where it’s being accumulated,” says Watts. “We’re not in the realms of perfect here. We’re in the realms of doing the best possible job we can.”

But others question whether we are being given a false sense of insight into how that wealth operates, or even if there is a philosophical problem with asking how much someone is worth – whether there can actually exist one number that captures a person’s wealth. “The full quantity of wealth is not really fully knowable,” says Davies. “What does it mean to own wealth, exactly, when there is so much complexity?” Financial Times