OpenAI’s new ChatGPT can flirt. What could go wrong?

“Her.” That was the single tweet that OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman posted as his lieutenants demoed a new ChatGPT with the same alluring vocal flourishes Scarlett Johansson used in the movie about a man who falls in love with his artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

The most impressive thing about the new GPT-4o (the “o” stands for omni) is that it can discuss what it “sees” through your phone camera in real time, a skill that Google faked in a demo for its AI model in December 2023. More startling was that it didn’t just sound human but… strangely seductive.