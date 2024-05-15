OpenAI’s new ChatGPT can flirt. What could go wrong?

OpenAI’s efforts to make its AI so engaging are disconcerting

Parmy Olson

If OpenAI’s mostly male engineers are trying to build the perfect girlfriend, they seem to be on the right track. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
May 15, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

“Her.” That was the single tweet that OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman posted as his lieutenants demoed a new ChatGPT with the same alluring vocal flourishes Scarlett Johansson used in the movie about a man who falls in love with his artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

The most impressive thing about the new GPT-4o (the “o” stands for omni) is that it can discuss what it “sees” through your phone camera in real time, a skill that Google faked in a demo for its AI model in December 2023. More startling was that it didn’t just sound human but… strangely seductive.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top