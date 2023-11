Management at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport should have been over the moon last week at news that the Dutch government was suspending plans for a substantial cut to flights from next summer on environmental grounds.

The scheme was one of the most aggressive reductions to future growth faced by any airport in normal times; the government was proposing an 8 per cent cut in capacity at the world’s third-busiest airport, in order to bring it in line with national laws on noise and pollution limits.