Only Prabowo can make it happen: Join the Abraham Accords

At 74, Prabowo Subianto is Indonesia’s oldest president but he packs all the energy of a young man on a mission. Last year alone, he went on 32 overseas trips and met with world leaders including Donald Trump , Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin, Lula and Narendra Modi. His diplomatic offensive is intended to raise Indonesia’s profile on the world stage and position it as a major power outside South-east Asia. In the process, the president has shown again and again that he is not afraid of taking big swings.

The latest came on Feb 19 at the inaugural meeting of Mr Trump’s Board of Peace , which Mr Prabowo joined in January. To great fanfare, the United States announced that Indonesia will serve as deputy commander of the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza. The force will demilitarise the Palestinian enclave so that it can be rebuilt safely. It will be composed of 20,000 soldiers provided by five countries . Among them are Morocco, Albania and Kazakhstan. Indonesia will send at least 8,000 soldiers.