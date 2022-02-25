One united people - Singapore's never-ending project

"One United People" - the title of a new book of 23 essays on Singapore's racial harmony - deliberately carries quotation marks for two reasons: The phrase is taken from the national pledge; and it acts as a reminder that racial harmony is not a reachable destination, but a never-ending journey, an aspiration that every citizen and resident can contribute to every day.An earlier draft of the pledge - suggested by then Minister for Culture (and later Deputy Prime Minister) S. Rajaratnam in a letter dated Feb 18, 1966, to then Minister for Education Ong Pang Boon - reads:

Mr Rajaratnam's version was framed more provisionally - which is intriguing, and unsurprising, given his noted cultural sensitivity. His initial hope was, first, for a deliberate act of forgetting - that Singaporeans would push into the backs of their minds what their eyes could see clearly: differences of race, and other differentiating human characteristics.