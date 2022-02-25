One united people - Singapore's never-ending project

A new book examines the quest for racial harmony – can we ‘forget’ our differences as formulated in S. Rajaratnam’s draft of the national pledge?

Koh Buck Song For The Straits Times
Multiculturalism is, arguably, the X factor of independent Singapore's admired country brand. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
"One United People" - the title of a new book of 23 essays on Singapore's racial harmony - deliberately carries quotation marks for two reasons: The phrase is taken from the national pledge; and it acts as a reminder that racial harmony is not a reachable destination, but a never-ending journey, an aspiration that every citizen and resident can contribute to every day.

An earlier draft of the pledge - suggested by then Minister for Culture (and later Deputy Prime Minister) S. Rajaratnam in a letter dated Feb 18, 1966, to then Minister for Education Ong Pang Boon - reads:

