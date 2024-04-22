On chopsticks, language, culture and their impact on Chinese diplomacy

China’s exceptional obsession with culture presents a puzzle in understanding its culture-centric mindset and its influence on Beijing’s diplomacy. Rooted in a deep historical foundation and reinforced by a notable renaissance under its leader Xi Jinping, China’s culture-centric perception fosters a sense of distinctiveness and confidence in Chinese society. However, it also poses challenges to China’s foreign relations and its integration into the established world order.

Take US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent four-day visit to China, which was marked by a series of high-level economic meetings. But the media narratives in China and the West showed divergences. While Western media outlets scrutinised the implications of the visit for US-China relations, Chinese media, particularly social media, was fixated on an unusual focal point: Dr Yellen’s appreciation for Chinese cuisine, notably her adept use of chopsticks.