On chopsticks, language, culture and their impact on Chinese diplomacy

China’s culture-centric approach raises questions as to what’s behind it.

Gu Bin and Li Mingjiang

Chinese media were fixated on an unusual focal point during US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent four-day visit to China: her adept use of chopsticks. PHOTO: WEIBO
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China’s exceptional obsession with culture presents a puzzle in understanding its culture-centric mindset and its influence on Beijing’s diplomacy. Rooted in a deep historical foundation and reinforced by a notable renaissance under its leader Xi Jinping, China’s culture-centric perception fosters a sense of distinctiveness and confidence in Chinese society. However, it also poses challenges to China’s foreign relations and its integration into the established world order.

Take US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent four-day visit to China, which was marked by a series of high-level economic meetings. But the media narratives in China and the West showed divergences. While Western media outlets scrutinised the implications of the visit for US-China relations, Chinese media, particularly social media, was fixated on an unusual focal point: Dr Yellen’s appreciation for Chinese cuisine, notably her adept use of chopsticks.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top