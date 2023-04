Japanese officials used to fret that America took the threat from China too coolly. Even after Chinese and Japanese ships clashed over the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands a decade ago, American leaders pursued engagement. “We warned the US,” a former Japanese ambassador once grumbled to The Economist.

But these days the mercury in America has risen sharply – its politicians compete to see who can sound most hawkish on China. This is now giving Japan the opposite worry.