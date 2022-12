Recently I revisited Geylang Serai, the place I grew up in back in the 1960s. As my last visit was about two years ago, I wanted to walk around, take photos and see how much the precinct has changed as it undergoes a process of rejuvenation.

My visit seemed timely. Just a few months ago, the Anjung@WGS, a sheltered hard court where weddings, sporting events and bazaars can be held, was officially opened at Wisma Geylang Serai.