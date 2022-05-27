Oil price spikes will hit Asia the hardest

Asia is showing signs of particular vulnerability to the current oil price spike at a turbulent time for the region. As the communique from the Asean+3 finance ministers summit warned earlier this month, rising food and energy prices, unexpected monetary policy normalisation in advanced economies, and supply chain disruptions heightened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict are likely to "pose downside risks to the outlook for the region's trade and investment, growth, and inflation". Surging oil prices have a habit of bringing trouble on their tides. Historically, they have coincided with sharp slowdowns in economic growth - a trend that we saw across the last four global recessions.

With oil currently trading at around US$110 per barrel, there is likely more volatility ahead. And the worst of the turbulence could be felt in Asia - home to five of the world's 10 biggest oil importers.