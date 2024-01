If there is one thing most people seem to hate more than politics, it’s office politics. Back-stabbing, conniving, sucking up and kicking down: Being on career-enhancing manoeuvres makes people a target of derision among colleagues. This is often laced with envy if their machinations produce results.

As the band The Divine Comedy put it in their 2019 song Office Politics: “Press the flesh, do the deal/ Book your place on the hamster wheel.”