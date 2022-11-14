Ocean 20: Powering a sustainable ocean for a buoyant global economy

There has never been a better – and more urgent – time for building resilient growth based on the foundations of a sustainable ocean economy.

That moment has come for G20 countries, coinciding with the Leaders’ Summit in Bali during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency.

We are excited about the launch of Ocean 20: an Official Dialogue of the G20 designed to boost lasting, equitable, resilient growth for G20 countries through a sustainable ocean economy.

It is co-led by Indonesia in partnership with the World Economic Forum and developed alongside country leaders, partners and other stakeholders.

The ocean already contributes massively to the global economy, through resources, jobs and livelihoods, as well as food and transport, but it also has the potential to be a major source of clean energy through wave, solar and offshore wind power.

A healthy ocean is also critical to regulating the climate and weather systems and is the largest carbon sink on the planet.

Yet, several major anthropogenic drivers are causing a severe decline in the ocean’s health. These are familiar to us all: rampant global warming causing climate change, which, in turn, accelerates ice melt, rising sea levels and acidification.

Much of the world’s pollution, from plastics to chemicals and more besides, ends up in the ocean. And the overexploitation of marine biodiversity, especially through overfishing and the lack of cohesive and sustainable harvesting strategies, is causing decline of significant species.

Business and government leaders on the global stage – as well as at local, national and regional levels – can and must play a definitive role in reversing this paradigm.

Individually and together, G20 leaders across sectors can address market drivers and improve business operations; ensure effective governance, policy design and implementation; and, increase the adaptability and resilience of ocean and coastal ecosystems through sound, sustainable practices.

We must all hold each other to account, for the sake of our children and generations to come, as much as for the long-term viability of businesses and economies. We cannot live or prosper without a healthy, thriving ocean.

Prioritising a sustainable ocean economy will bring multiple benefits for people, businesses, nature and the climate and the G20 can play a pivotal role in leading this agenda.

G20 countries are all coastal states, with 45 per cent of the world’s coastlines among them, and they hold jurisdictional responsibility over 21 per cent of exclusive economic zones.