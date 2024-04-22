NZ’s CEO-style PM seeks more business with region

“The second country I’ve come to visit after Australia is Singapore, and that’s no accident, it’s deliberate,’’ said New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, 53, who took office in November 2023 and leads the country’s first centre-right government in six years.

“What you’re seeing is a reset in our foreign policy to prioritise South-east Asia, and that is why I am here,” he added, in an interview with The Straits Times, at the end of his two-day trip to Singapore on April 16, the first leg of his visit to the region which also covered Thailand and the Philippines.