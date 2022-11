As Singaporeans face sticker shock for everything from cai png (mixed vegetable rice) to mortgages, those hoping to get a pay rise to cover the soaring cost of inflation will find some cheer in the National Wages Council’s (NWC) latest guidelines, released on Monday.

The NWC, which is a tripartite body comprising representatives from employers, the trade unions and the Government, made two broad sets of wage recommendations for the year ahead.