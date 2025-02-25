Straitstimes.com header logo

Nvidia is fighting off two threats

Both of them involve China.

Nvidia had lambasted a Biden administration rule restricting the sale of GPUs to Chinese firms via a third country.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Economist

One honourable exception to the roster of tech billionaires standing behind Mr Donald Trump at the President’s inauguration on Jan 20 was Mr Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia. He took a quieter approach, meeting Mr Trump at the White House just over 10 days later. Earlier that week his firm, the dominant supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, had lost US$600 billion (S$803 billion) in market value during a sell-off precipitated by the release of the latest AI models from DeepSeek, a Chinese firm. Mr Trump’s plans to respond to the upstart model-maker may have been as much on Mr Huang’s mind as DeepSeek itself.

Nvidia’s shares have made up much of the ground they lost after DeepSeek’s thrifty approach to model-building raised questions over future demand for Nvidia’s top-of-the-range graphics processing units (GPUs). On Feb 26, the chipmaker was due to report its results for the quarter ending in January. Analysts reckon that its sales grew by 73 per cent, year on year, hardly a sign of weakness.

