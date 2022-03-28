Power Play

Nuclear lessons from the war in Ukraine

The growing nuclear ambitions of China and North Korea are spurring shifts in defence thinking in Japan and South Korea

China Correspondent In Beijing
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, it had a nuclear arsenal numbering some 35,000 warheads scattered across a handful of former Soviet states.

Almost overnight, the newly independent Ukraine found itself in possession of roughly 5,000 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons - what was at that point the world's third-largest nuclear stockpile. It made the decision to give up the nuclear weapons it inherited for security guarantees from the United States, Britain and Russia, under an agreement known as the Budapest Memorandum signed in 1994.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 28, 2022, with the headline Nuclear lessons from the war in Ukraine. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top