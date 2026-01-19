Straitstimes.com header logo

Not ‘Indian’ enough: Lynch mobs in India find a new target

India’s worsening ties with its neighbours have intensified attacks on its own citizens who are accused of being foreigners.

Unlike the far-right attacks over the past decade that targeted minority communities in India for their race, caste or faith, mob violence today is defined by a new, warped xenophobia.

Rohini Mohan

Since December, at least five Indians have been lynched by mobs within India which accused them of being outsiders – not Indian, or not Indian enough.

Two migrant workers – a 19-year-old Muslim labourer from West Bengal working in Odisha state, and a Hindu migrant from central India in the south Indian state of Kerala – were tortured and killed by mobs falsely accusing them of being Bangladeshi immigrants.

