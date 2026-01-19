For subscribers
Not ‘Indian’ enough: Lynch mobs in India find a new target
India’s worsening ties with its neighbours have intensified attacks on its own citizens who are accused of being foreigners.
Since December, at least five Indians have been lynched by mobs within India which accused them of being outsiders – not Indian, or not Indian enough.
Two migrant workers – a 19-year-old Muslim labourer from West Bengal working in Odisha state, and a Hindu migrant from central India in the south Indian state of Kerala – were tortured and killed by mobs falsely accusing them of being Bangladeshi immigrants.