North Korea – where professional success in politics breeds personal danger

North Korea celebrated the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People’s Army in February.

As it showed off 12 of its massive intercontinental ballistic missile in a military parade, expert Korea watchers noted that there appear to have been some significant changes in the country’s military and political hierarchy.

Mr Choe Ryong Hae, the chairman of the standing committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, was reportedly the only member of the politburo presidium not in attendance.

But the Workers’ Party of Korea (North Korea’s sole and ruling political party) has reportedly recently replaced five of the 12 officials in the party secretariat and seven of the 17-member politburo. This is according to South Korea’s unification ministry, which exists to promote the reunification of the two countries.

Two officials whose careers are reportedly on the rise are General Song Yong Gon (a member of the Worker’s Party central committee and previously the commander of the 9th Corps of the Korean People’s Army) and Choe Kil Ryong, until now commander of the 2nd Army Corps. The pair have been promoted as commanders of the new units for two classes of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The promotions appear to confirm Pyongyang’s focus on long-range missiles, which have become a central element in Pyongyang’s nuclear testing regime. In recent months, North Korea has tested two Hwasong-class missiles – intercontinental ballistic missiles with ranges of up to 15,000km, capable of reaching the continental United States.

The wider context of the reported purges is characterised by rising tension on the Korean peninsula. The Workers’ Party plenum in Pyongyang in December 2022 emphasised a hardline policy towards South Korea, including the possibility of pre-emptive nuclear strikes. South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol has indicated that Seoul would not hesitate to retaliate and could develop its own nuclear capability.

At the same time, the Kim regime is facing severe domestic crises due to its weak economy, exacerbated by the challenges of Covid-19 and harsh international sanctions. Food insecurity in the North was recently described by a US think-tank as “at its worst since the country’s famine in the 1990s”.

Consolidating power

North Korea’s political system gives absolute power to the leader, which is both a strength and a vulnerability. Mr Kim Jong Un, who came to power in 2011 shortly after the death of his father Kim Jong Il, has had to constantly struggle to prevent the emergence of alternative centres of power.

Unlike his father, Mr Kim had only a short time to prepare for leadership and was (and remains, at 39) quite young in a culture that reveres elders. His first few years were particularly dangerous for him.

At the third party conference in September 2010, Mr Kim Jong Il replaced 78 per cent of the politburo. This was seemingly to formally establish his third son as heir-apparent and to put in place “guardians” for the young Kim, such as his uncle Jang Song Thaek and senior military figure Ri Yong Ho.

Mr Kim Jong Un replaced his father in December 2011 and, at the party conference the following April, 42 per cent of the politburo was replaced, followed by another 13 per cent removed at the 2013 party plenum. It was reported that some in the top leadership – including members of Mr Kim’s own family – were scheming against him.