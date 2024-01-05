Nobel winner Yunus pays a price amid pressures on Bangladesh’s democracy

Court ruling against Grameen bank founder comes just ahead of the country’s Jan 7 polls.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
A Dhaka labour court has sentenced Muhammad Yunus (centre), winner of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, to six months in jail for alleged wrongdoing at Grameen Telecom. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
54 min ago
Bangladesh has been known for its remarkable success in transforming from an economic “basket case” – as the late Henry Kissinger once called it – to a lower middle-income country. By 2026, it is projected to leave the United Nations’ list of least developed countries.

Its garment industry’s exports to the world are second only to China. More importantly, its performance on the United Nations’ Social Development Goals (SDGs) has bettered that of Pakistan, and India, nations of which it was once a part before the former East Pakistan split away in 1971 to become modern Bangladesh.

