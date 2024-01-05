Nobel winner Yunus pays a price amid pressures on Bangladesh’s democracy

Bangladesh has been known for its remarkable success in transforming from an economic “basket case” – as the late Henry Kissinger once called it – to a lower middle-income country. By 2026, it is projected to leave the United Nations’ list of least developed countries.

Its garment industry’s exports to the world are second only to China. More importantly, its performance on the United Nations’ Social Development Goals (SDGs) has bettered that of Pakistan, and India, nations of which it was once a part before the former East Pakistan split away in 1971 to become modern Bangladesh.