No to ‘Tiger Mum’, ‘Daechi Omma’: Resisting the urge to be a grade-obsessed parent

Hidden beneath the facade of a gentle mum, a tiger prowls in silence, waiting for the moment to pounce and unleash a resounding roar.

Chang May Choon
Senior Correspondent
The Korean education system, no less rigorous and competitive compared with Singapore’s, gave rise to the “Daechi Omma”. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
52 min ago
I have a confession to make – I am a closet Tiger Mum. 

I want to highlight the word “closet”, because I am generally an easygoing mother who treats her child like a friend and gives her time to do what she likes. 

