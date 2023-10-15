No to ‘Tiger Mum’, ‘Daechi Omma’: Resisting the urge to be a grade-obsessed parent

I have a confession to make – I am a closet Tiger Mum.
I want to highlight the word “closet”, because I am generally an easygoing mother who treats her child like a friend and gives her time to do what she likes.
