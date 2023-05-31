No junk food near supermarket checkout counters: Why England has done it and what we can learn

Walk into a supermarket in England today, and you won’t find any lollipops, chocolates or crisps within 2m of the checkout counter.
It’s not that supermarkets have suddenly decided to steer their customers away from buying unhealthy snacks.
