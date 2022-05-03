New threats to journalists are surging. We must stop them from being silenced

The need for strong, free and independent media has never been more acute. In an era defined by converging global crises and deepening polarisation, high-quality journalism is vital. It is our best weapon against disinformation and propaganda, it holds truth to power, it is the bedrock on which democracies stand or fall.

Yet the slow erosion of free media - from the exploitation of financially vulnerable news outlets to the explosion of disinformation and falling trust in news - has left the profession under siege. And new battle lines are being drawn.