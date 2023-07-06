New technology could cement Indonesia’s dominance of vital nickel

Each year, scientists discover an average of five new bird species. In 2013, on a trip to a remote set of islands in Indonesia, researchers found 10 in six weeks – the biggest haul in more than a century. The region in question, known as Wallacea after Alfred Russel Wallace, a 19th-century naturalist, is one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Its rainforests host creatures found nowhere else, such as the maleo, an endangered bird that uses sunlit beaches and geothermal heat to keep its eggs warm rather than incubating them itself.