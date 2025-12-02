For subscribers
New megacities lie in the path of devastating floods
The cities in Asia’s monsoon belt are among the world’s fastest growing. These economic engines are also increasingly vulnerable to catastrophic rainfall.
David Fickling
Humanity’s future lies in some of the most vulnerable spots on the planet.
We’ve seen that in stark relief of late. A United Nations report in November concluded that the world’s population is increasingly crowded into a group of often low-lying, middle-income megacities in Asia and Africa.