New megacities lie in the path of devastating floods

The cities in Asia’s monsoon belt are among the world’s fastest growing. These economic engines are also increasingly vulnerable to catastrophic rainfall.

Massive urban flooding, as seen recently in Thailand's Hat Yai (above), is expected to worsen with population growth.

Humanity’s future lies in some of the most vulnerable spots on the planet.

We’ve seen that in stark relief of late. A United Nations report in November concluded that the world’s population is increasingly crowded into a group of often low-lying, middle-income megacities in Asia and Africa.