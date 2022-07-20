New G-7 initiative has potential to be a game changer in the Indo-Pacific

With support from the US private sector, the G-7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment could fuel growth and development as well as deepen ties between the United States and countries in the region.

Barbara Weisel
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, technology shifts and geopolitical tensions have all created significant new economic challenges for Indo-Pacific countries.

Against this backdrop, the United States proposed and 13 Indo-Pacific countries agreed to launch in May the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). The initiative aims to strengthen US engagement in the region not through a traditional trade agreement - which many regional partners preferred - but through an economic agreement with four so-called modules dealing with trade; supply chains; clean energy, decarbonisation and infrastructure; and tax and anti-corruption.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 20, 2022, with the headline New G-7 initiative has potential to be a game changer in the Indo-Pacific. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top