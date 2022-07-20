New G-7 initiative has potential to be a game changer in the Indo-Pacific

With support from the US private sector, the G-7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment could fuel growth and development as well as deepen ties between the United States and countries in the region.

Barbara Weisel
The United States proposed and 13 Indo-Pacific countries agreed to launch in May the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, technology shifts and geopolitical tensions have all created significant new economic challenges for Indo-Pacific countries.

Against this backdrop, the United States proposed and 13 Indo-Pacific countries agreed to launch in May the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). The initiative aims to strengthen US engagement in the region not through a traditional trade agreement - which many regional partners preferred - but through an economic agreement with four so-called modules dealing with trade; supply chains; clean energy, decarbonisation and infrastructure; and tax and anti-corruption.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top