New drugs, while helpful, are no panacea for obesity

Nutrition and lifestyle changes should remain the focus, says Dr John Schoonbee, the global chief medical officer of reinsurer Swiss Re.

A pill or injection alone will not be enough to turn the tide towards better metabolic health. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
31 min ago
Published
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A pill or shot to lose weight has a powerful allure for those struggling to shed excess kilos. It has also been a dream of drugmakers, whose past efforts against obesity often faced safety or efficacy issues. This time seems different. Since American approval of a once-a-week injection in 2021, followed by European authorisation, several weight-loss drugs have come on the market or are likely to be approved soon. From Big Pharma to biotechs, a bevy of firms are either selling such medicines or running trials.

Reinsurers such as Swiss Re also have a strong interest in medicines for obesity and other chronic conditions that have slowed improvements in life expectancy. The fewer people who get sick and die before their time, the better the performance of our portfolios.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top