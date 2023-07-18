New drugs, while helpful, are no panacea for obesity

A pill or shot to lose weight has a powerful allure for those struggling to shed excess kilos. It has also been a dream of drugmakers, whose past efforts against obesity often faced safety or efficacy issues. This time seems different. Since American approval of a once-a-week injection in 2021, followed by European authorisation, several weight-loss drugs have come on the market or are likely to be approved soon. From Big Pharma to biotechs, a bevy of firms are either selling such medicines or running trials.

Reinsurers such as Swiss Re also have a strong interest in medicines for obesity and other chronic conditions that have slowed improvements in life expectancy. The fewer people who get sick and die before their time, the better the performance of our portfolios.